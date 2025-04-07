Alexis Mac Allister News: Nets in loss

Mac Allister scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fulham.

Mac Allister got on the scoresheet to open the scoring Sunday, though the game went down hill from there. The midfielder did provide a nice goal and was his usually productive self while also continuing in a role on set-pieces. Mac Allister remains a crucial part of the Liverpool starting XI.