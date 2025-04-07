Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Mac Allister scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fulham.

Mac Allister got on the scoresheet to open the scoring Sunday, though the game went down hill from there. The midfielder did provide a nice goal and was his usually productive self while also continuing in a role on set-pieces. Mac Allister remains a crucial part of the Liverpool starting XI.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
