Alexis Mac Allister News: Pair of assists in win
Mac Allister assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Crystal Palace.
Mac Allister was excellent Saturday, adding a pair of assists on two chances created. The midfielder was a threat every time he got on the ball, using his body well to shield the ball and set up some nice chances. He was especially impressive fighting for space to set up Florian Wirtz for the final goal in second half stoppage time.
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