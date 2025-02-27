Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Scores in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Mac Allister scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Mac Allister found the back of the net Wednesday with a strike in the 63rd minute off a Mohamed Salah assist. It marked his third goal of the season to go along with his three assists. He was not nearly as active defensively as he had been in the previous four matches, but he still added one interception and two clearances. He was subbed off in the 87th minute for Curtis Jones.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
More Stats & News
