Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Scores winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Mac Allister scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Mac Allister had a heroic goal ruled out for handball in the 89th minute, but he didn't let that dissuade him Sunday. The midfielder kept plugging away and he got his reward in stoppage time. He found the back of the net in the 95th minute for a major winning goal to earn all three points. Mac Allister has been mixed at times this season, but this was a brilliant showing late.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Mac Allister See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Mac Allister See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago