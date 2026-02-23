Alexis Mac Allister News: Scores winner

Mac Allister scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Mac Allister had a heroic goal ruled out for handball in the 89th minute, but he didn't let that dissuade him Sunday. The midfielder kept plugging away and he got his reward in stoppage time. He found the back of the net in the 95th minute for a major winning goal to earn all three points. Mac Allister has been mixed at times this season, but this was a brilliant showing late.