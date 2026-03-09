Alexis Manyoma News: Nets Saturday

Manyoma scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Manyoma scored once during Saturday's rout, getting in on the goalscoring fun with his only shot on net. He didn't get many chances, but he put his only shot away and scored a nice goal early in the season. Without more volume it's hard to trust this to continue, but that doesn't mean it's any less encouraging.