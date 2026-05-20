Alexis Mirbach News: Signs extension with Nantes

Mirbach signed a four-year contract extension with Nantes, keeping him at the club through 2030, the club announced.

The young French goalkeeper joined from Metz last summer and has served as the third-choice option behind Anthony Lopes and Patrik Carlgren throughout the campaign, impressing in training with the first team and featuring regularly for the reserve side. His extension is a reward for his exemplary attitude and work ethic during his first season at the club, with Nantes set to compete in Ligue 2 next season following their relegation. Mirbach is expected to take on greater responsibilities within the professional group as the club prepares for life in the second division.