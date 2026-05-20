Alexis Mirbach News: Signs extension with Nantes
Mirbach signed a four-year contract extension with Nantes, keeping him at the club through 2030, the club announced.
The young French goalkeeper joined from Metz last summer and has served as the third-choice option behind Anthony Lopes and Patrik Carlgren throughout the campaign, impressing in training with the first team and featuring regularly for the reserve side. His extension is a reward for his exemplary attitude and work ethic during his first season at the club, with Nantes set to compete in Ligue 2 next season following their relegation. Mirbach is expected to take on greater responsibilities within the professional group as the club prepares for life in the second division.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now