Alexis Pena Injury: Leaves with injury Friday

Pena left with an apparent knee issue during Friday's game versus Pumas.

Pena played with a bandage on his left knee, but it wasn't enough to prevent pain from forcing him out of the game. While he had previously subbed off with discomfort a couple of times this season, he has managed to retain his starting spot in every game. However, it's possible he'll ultimately be forced to rest so that his knee can heal. In that case, Emilio Lara will most likely join Raul Martinez and Agustin Oliveros in the back three.