Alexis Pena headshot

Alexis Pena Injury: Leaves with injury versus Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Pena was forced off in Friday's 3-1 win against Mazatlan because of an apparent muscular problem.

Pena logged just 35 minutes of play before being unable to stay on the pitch in the week eight matchup. He's now at risk of missing a few games if the issue is serious, with his potential absence leaving the club without their captain and defensive leader who was averaging 5.4 clearances per game. He was replaced by Alan Montes, so that could be the change in the starting lineup if required, unless Agustin Oliveros (sprain) recovers from his own injury.

Alexis Pena
Club Necaxa
