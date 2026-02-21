Alexis Pena Injury: Subs off injured in loss

Pena was forced to exit Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toluca due to an injury.

Pena received treatment for an apparent blow to his knee and was carted off during the second half Saturday. The defender may now have to do recovery work if he's dealing with a considerable issue. Given that he's the team's captain and an immovable member of the back line, his potential absence would be terrible news for a Rayos side that could use Emilio Lara in his place, though they wouldn't have much more depth if they want to keep using a three-man back line.