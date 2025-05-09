Alexis Pena News: Active in both boxes Thursday

Pena generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Pena led the home side with four clearances and also achieved some offensive numbers by finishing set-piece crosses during the draw. He has been a good two-way asset over the last two games, tallying five shots (one on target) and 10 clearances while helping his squad to a clean sheet in each of those clashes. Although it's unclear whether Necaxa's defense can be reliable for much longer, Pena is one of the most consistent elements on the roster, both in terms of playing time and performance.