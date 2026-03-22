Alexis Pena News: Active in return to action

Pena registered two tackles (one won) and five clearances in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Tijuana.

Pena had a good performance as his contributions helped his side to keep its goal unbeaten during the victory. The central man completed 90 minutes of play for only the second time in the last five game weeks after struggling to shake off some knee issues. He could have high fantasy upside if Rayos continue to defend well, as he's usually reliable for averages of 5.7 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game, and the squad has now recorded two straight clean sheets.