Alexis Pena News: Makes five clearances in loss

Pena (undisclosed) had five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Tigres.

Pena retained his regular spot following a quick recovery from the issue that forced him off against Mazatlan. The central man has now started nine matches in a row and should be his side's most reliable defender in the absence of Agustin Oliveros (fracture). During the current campaign, Pena is averaging 28.9 accurate passes and a team-high 5.4 clearances per match.