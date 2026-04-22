Alexis Pena News: Receives red card against Chivas

Pena was sent off in stoppage time during Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Guadalajara.

Pena committed a violent foul towards the end of Wednesday's match, with the red card ruining an otherwise impressive 12-clearance and clean sheet performance. This event marks the end of the campaign for Rayos' captain, as he'll miss the last regular-season fixture through suspension and the team won't take part in the knockout rounds. He led the squad and ranked second in the league with his average of 7.5 clearances per game across 15 starts in the first half of the year. His absence will give either Emilio Lara or Francisco Mendez a rare opportunity to play.