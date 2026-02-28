Alexis Pena headshot

Alexis Pena News: Retains starting spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Pena (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's trip to Leon.

Pena wasn't sidelined for further matchups despite leaving with a knock in last weekend's loss to Toluca. Thus, he'll lead Rayos' defense and attempt to increase his current season averages of 6.0 clearances, 2.1 balls recovered and 1.9 interceptions per game. His inclusion means that Emilio Lara will continue to feature off the bench in the short term.

Alexis Pena
Club Necaxa
