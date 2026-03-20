Alexis Pena News: Returns to starting XI Friday

Pena (knee) is in the starting lineup to face Tijuana on Friday.

Pena managed to avoid a lengthy absence after missing one game due to the issue. His presence in the initial formation gives a huge defensive boost to a struggling team. Prior to the injury, Pena was Rayos' leader with an average of 5.8 clearances and second on the squad with 1.8 interceptions per contest. He's expected to be part of a back three alongside Agustin Oliveros and Raul Martinez, pushing Emilio Lara to a backup role.