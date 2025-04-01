Alexis Pena News: Scores in win vs. Queretaro

Pena scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 win versus Queretaro.

Pena closed the scoring for Necaxa with his lone shot of the game. The defender has been a regular at the back for the Hidrocalidos all season long, though he's not much of an attacking player outside of the value he might bring in set-piece situations. Thus, most of his value going forward will continue to be tied to what he can do as a defender.