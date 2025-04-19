Alexis Pena News: Strong performance in win

Pena had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory over Puebla.

Pena did his usual job as the central member of a back three that went unbeaten in Friday's match. The defender has been an essential part of Rayos' outstanding campaign, averaging 6.1 clearances and 0.9 interceptions per start, while tallying one goal and four clean sheets over that span. He should remain the safest player on the roster for defensive statistics in upcoming rounds.