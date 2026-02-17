Alexis Saelemaekers Injury: Good to go for Como match

Saelemaekers (thigh) "will be available Wednesday," coach Massimiliano Allegri announced.

Saelemaekers has shaken off a thigh issue that cost him two matches and will be an option, but it remains to be seen whether he'll resume starting right away since Zachary Athekame has been fine in relief. Saelemaekers has assisted once and posted eight chances created, 10 crosses (four accurate) and six shots (zero on target) in his last five appearances.