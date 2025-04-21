Alexis Saelemaekers News: Active display in win

Saelemaekers created two chances, sent in six crosses (two accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Saelemaekers didn't appear on the scoresheet this time but was still very active from the flanks, always generating danger or forcing the opposing defense to foul to stop him. Despite missing two months due to an injury during the first half of the campaign, the winger was still able to get into a groove and have the best numbers of his career, with six goals and three assists over just 19 league appearances.