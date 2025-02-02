Alexis Saelemaekers News: Assist off bench

Saelemaekers assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

For the first time since Dec. 2, Saelemaekers was dropped from Roma's starting XI. Still, the temporary demotion did not stop him from impacting Roma's latest game, which the team saved one point thanks to his assist of an Angelino goal. Saelemaekers is in great form, having logged a goal or an assist in 75 percent of his last eight appearances.