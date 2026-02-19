Alexis Saelemaekers headshot

Alexis Saelemaekers News: Creates one chance against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Saelemakers (thigh) won one of two tackles and had one key pass, one inaccurate cross and one interception in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Saelemaekers was moderately lively in his return from a two-game absence and did a little bit of everything. He might be back in the XI over Zachary Athekame against Parma with a couple more practices under his belt. He has assisted once and logged five shots (zero on target), eight chances created and seven crosses (three accurate) in his last five appearances.

Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
More Stats & News
