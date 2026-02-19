Alexis Saelemaekers News: Creates one chance against Como

Saelemakers (thigh) won one of two tackles and had one key pass, one inaccurate cross and one interception in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Saelemaekers was moderately lively in his return from a two-game absence and did a little bit of everything. He might be back in the XI over Zachary Athekame against Parma with a couple more practices under his belt. He has assisted once and logged five shots (zero on target), eight chances created and seven crosses (three accurate) in his last five appearances.