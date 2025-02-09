Alexis Saelemaekers News: Deployed as a sub against Venezia

Saelemaekers had two crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (two won), one key pass and one corner in 45 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.

Saelemaekers came off the bench for the second consecutive game as Roma played in Coppa Italia midweek and did a little bit of everything in both phases. He'll remain the starter, but the team added a better deputy in Devy Rensch in January. He has assisted once and added three shots (zero on target), 11 chances created and 16 crosses (five accurate) in his last five displays (three starts).