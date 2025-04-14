Alexis Saelemaekers News: Dishes assist in Lazio game

Saelemaekers drew four fouls and assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Saelemaekers did not have a great output but collected a point by feeding Matias Soule, who netted a rocket from outside the box. Saelemaekers is up to four helpers on the campaign and has provided two in his last five showings (three starts). He also has two shots (one on target), seven key passes and nine crosses (one accurate) over that span.