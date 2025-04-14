Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexis Saelemaekers headshot

Alexis Saelemaekers News: Dishes out assist in Lazio game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Saelemaekers drew four fouls and assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Saelemaekers didn't have a great output but collected a point by feeding Matias Soule before a successful effort from downtown. He's up to four helpers in the campaign. He has provided two in his last five showings (three starts), adding two shots (one on target), seven key passes and nine crosses (one accurate).

Alexis Saelemaekers
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now