Alexis Saelemaekers News: Dishes out assist in Lazio game

Saelemaekers drew four fouls and assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Saelemaekers didn't have a great output but collected a point by feeding Matias Soule before a successful effort from downtown. He's up to four helpers in the campaign. He has provided two in his last five showings (three starts), adding two shots (one on target), seven key passes and nine crosses (one accurate).