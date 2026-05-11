Alexis Saelemaekers headshot

Alexis Saelemaekers News: Disqualified for Genoa meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Saelemaekers had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.

Saelemakers had a pedestrian outing for the most part, but took one shot for the fifth game in a row (three on target) and extended his streak of matches with multiple tackles to six, for a total of 15 (seven won). He won't be available for the Genoa match due to yellow-card accumulation. Zachary Athekame will likely fill in.

Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
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