Alexis Saelemaekers News: Disqualified for Genoa meeting
Saelemaekers had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.
Saelemakers had a pedestrian outing for the most part, but took one shot for the fifth game in a row (three on target) and extended his streak of matches with multiple tackles to six, for a total of 15 (seven won). He won't be available for the Genoa match due to yellow-card accumulation. Zachary Athekame will likely fill in.
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