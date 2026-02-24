Alexis Saelemaekers News: Eight crosses against Parma

Saelemaekers had three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Parma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Saelemaekers was heavily involved in Sunday's matchup against Parma, delivering a season-high eight crosses while attempting three shots and creating one key chance. The midfielder made his first start since returning from a thigh injury and has now started 23 of his 24 appearances this season, recording two goals and three assists during that span.