Alexis Saelemaekers headshot

Alexis Saelemaekers News: Eight crosses against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Saelemaekers had three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Parma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Saelemaekers was heavily involved in Sunday's matchup against Parma, delivering a season-high eight crosses while attempting three shots and creating one key chance. The midfielder made his first start since returning from a thigh injury and has now started 23 of his 24 appearances this season, recording two goals and three assists during that span.

Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Saelemaekers See More
