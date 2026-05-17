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Alexis Saelemaekers News: Eligible to face Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Saelemaekers served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Saelemaekers will be back versus Cagliari next Sunday and compete with Zachary Athekame, who scored in relief. Saelemaekers has taken one shot in five consecutive outings (three on target), registering seven chances created, seven crosses (two accurate) and three interceptions during that stretch. Furthermore, He has recorded one or more tackles in his last 10 outings, totaling 20 (10 won).

Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
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