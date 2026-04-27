Alexis Saelemaekers News: Fairly lively in Juventus meeting
Saelemaekers won three of three tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), three interceptions and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.
Saelemakers was pretty sprightly on the wing and tracked back a lot, posting a new season high in interceptions. He hit the crossbar from inside the box in the best scoring opportunity of the contest. He has registered at least one tackle in eight straight fixtures, piling up 15 (eight won), adding 16 key passes, 13 crosses (six accurate) and seven interceptions over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third game in a row with one shot (two on target).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Saelemaekers See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for AC Milan vs. Inter MilanMay 9, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8March 8, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Napoli v. AC Milan PreviewJuly 11, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Juventus PreviewJuly 6, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Saelemaekers See More