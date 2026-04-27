Alexis Saelemaekers News: Fairly lively in Juventus meeting

Saelemaekers won three of three tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), three interceptions and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Saelemakers was pretty sprightly on the wing and tracked back a lot, posting a new season high in interceptions. He hit the crossbar from inside the box in the best scoring opportunity of the contest. He has registered at least one tackle in eight straight fixtures, piling up 15 (eight won), adding 16 key passes, 13 crosses (six accurate) and seven interceptions over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third game in a row with one shot (two on target).