Alexis Saelemaekers headshot

Alexis Saelemaekers News: Middling performance versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Saelemaekers had one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Udinese.

Saelemaekers played in a more attacking role and was decently active but not overly impactful like the rest of the Milan frontline. He has posted at least one tackle in six straight fixtures, amassing 10 (three won) and adding five shots (two on target) and 14 key passes during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his fourth match in a row with at least one cross for a total of 12 (five accurate).

Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
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