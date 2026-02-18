Alexis Saelemaekers News: Returns to bench
Saelemaekers (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Como.
Saelemaekers is back with his team after he was already speculated to be an option, although he is not fit enough for the starting XI, only selected for the bench. He should return to a starting role in the coming games, taking back his spot from Zachary Athekame.
