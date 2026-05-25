Alexis Saelemaekers News: Scores opener

Saelemaekers scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Cagliari.

Saelemaekers gave AC Milan the perfect start in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to Cagliari on the final day of the season, reacting instinctively after Fikayo Tomori's ball over the top was nodded on by Santiago Gimenez to fire home a first-time finish inside two minutes for his third Serie A goal of the campaign. The Belgian winger tried everything to help restore the lead afterward, contributing three key passes and two crosses, but his early strike ultimately proved meaningless as Cagliari's counterattacking goals condemned Milan to the UEFA Europa League. Saelemaekers ends the 2025-26 Serie A season with three goals, three assists and 52 key passes across 35 appearances, and he is expected to play an important impact role off the bench for Belgium national football team at the FIFA World Cup in June.