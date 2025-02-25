Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Saelemaekers News: Strikes in four goal rout of Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Saelemaekers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 4-0 victory against Monza.

Saelemaekers got on the scoresheet Monday by netting from his only shot on target. The midfielder also engaged in 19 duels (winning four). He has now bagged five and produced two assists from his 15 appearances (12 starts), but it had been six Serie A matches since his last strike and three since his last assist.

