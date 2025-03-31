Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Saelemaekers headshot

Alexis Saelemaekers News: Suspended for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Saelemaekers had two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (all won), one interception and one clearance and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Saelemaekers had a subdued offensive performance and will miss the next fixture due to yellow-card accumulation. If Zeki Celik or Devyne Rensch, who are nursing thigh issues, are unavailable, Stephan El Shaarawy or Matias Soule will adapt to his position.

