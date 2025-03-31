Alexis Saelemaekers News: Suspended for Juventus clash

Saelemaekers had two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (all won), one interception and one clearance and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Saelemaekers had a subdued offensive performance and will miss the next fixture due to yellow-card accumulation. If Zeki Celik or Devyne Rensch, who are nursing thigh issues, are unavailable, Stephan El Shaarawy or Matias Soule will adapt to his position.