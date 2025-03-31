Alexis Saelemaekers News: Suspended for Juventus clash
Saelemaekers had two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (all won), one interception and one clearance and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lecce.
Saelemaekers had a subdued offensive performance and will miss the next fixture due to yellow-card accumulation. If Zeki Celik or Devyne Rensch, who are nursing thigh issues, are unavailable, Stephan El Shaarawy or Matias Soule will adapt to his position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now