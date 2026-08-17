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Alexis Sanchez Injury: Expected to debut Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Sanchez (not injury related) is expected to make his Montreal debut Wednesday against Columbus Crew, according to manager Philippe Eullaffroy. "He'll be in the squad and is quite likely to see minutes," he said.

Sanchez is the star signing of Montreal for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season. The Chilean forward, who spent the 2025/26 season in LaLiga with Sevilla, should be a starter once he's fully fit in terms of match readiness.

Alexis Sanchez
CF Montreal
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