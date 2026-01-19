Sanchez suffered a muscle tear in his groin area and will be out for the time being. The forward will likely be assessed in the coming days to get a better vision on his timeline to return from this setback. The Nino Maravilla was a regular starter for Sevilla since four games as he started in three of the last four clashes, meaning a change will have to be made in the frontline, with Peque as a likely option to see an increased role, although Akor Adams will likely get the nod now that he is back available.