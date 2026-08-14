Alexis Sanchez Injury: Won't debut Saturday
Sanchez (not injury related) will not make his CF Montreal debut on Saturday against D.C. United, but the club's newest Designated Player will arrive in Montreal on Friday afternoon, according to Canadian Soccer Daily.
Sanchez completed his move to Montreal this week on a deal running through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with a club option for 2027/28, after spending last season at Sevilla. His arrival still gives him a chance to begin integrating with his new teammates, and he should be a regular starter and contributor for a Montreal side lacking significant attacking firepower once he makes his debut.
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