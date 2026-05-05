Alexis Sanchez headshot

Alexis Sanchez News: Nets winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Sanchez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Sanchez replaced Isaac Romero at halftime and scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, assisted by Neal Maupay. The goal put them one point clear of the relegation zone. Sanchez has come off the bench 14 times this campaign, and three of his five goals this campaign have been as a substitute.

Alexis Sanchez
Sevilla
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