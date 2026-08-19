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Alexis Sanchez News: On bench for MLS debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Sanchez (not injury related) is on the bench to face Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

Sanchez will look to see his first minutes as a Montreal player as a backup for either Hennadii Synchuk on the right flank or Prince-Osei Owusu in the middle of the front line. The experienced attacker should add creative talent to his new club's offense and could soon become a regular set-piece taker when given meaningful time on the pitch. However, he might still need a few weeks to be ready to start.

Alexis Sanchez
CF Montreal
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