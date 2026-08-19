Alexis Sanchez News: On bench for MLS debut

Sanchez (not injury related) is on the bench to face Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

Sanchez will look to see his first minutes as a Montreal player as a backup for either Hennadii Synchuk on the right flank or Prince-Osei Owusu in the middle of the front line. The experienced attacker should add creative talent to his new club's offense and could soon become a regular set-piece taker when given meaningful time on the pitch. However, he might still need a few weeks to be ready to start.