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Alexis Sanchez News: Set for increased minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Sanchez will not start in the weekend's match against Los Angeles Galaxy but should see an extended outing after coach Philippe Eullaffroy revealed that "He doesn't have 45 minutes in his legs, but he may have 30.", Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses reports.

Sanchez looks set to increase his workload gradually over the next few weeks, considering he just joined Montreal after being inactive since his last appearance for Sevilla on May 23. The veteran attacker logged 11 minutes in his MLS debut Wednesday versus Columbus, but he barely touched the ball, so his first real chance to produce could come in the match against Galaxy if he's in fact given more time on the field. His inclusion will threaten the involvement of Hennadii Synchuk on the right wing and Prince-Osei Owusu at center-forward.

Alexis Sanchez
CF Montreal
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