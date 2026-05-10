Alexis Sanchez News: Sets up winner
Sanchez assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.
Sanchez had a goal ruled out for offside in the 48th minute but responded brilliantly by setting up Akor Adams' stoppage-time winner with a deft touch. He has now contributed to goals in back-to-back games, both of which secured crucial three points for Sevilla.
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