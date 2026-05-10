Alexis Sanchez headshot

Alexis Sanchez News: Sets up winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Sanchez assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Sanchez had a goal ruled out for offside in the 48th minute but responded brilliantly by setting up Akor Adams' stoppage-time winner with a deft touch. He has now contributed to goals in back-to-back games, both of which secured crucial three points for Sevilla.

Alexis Sanchez
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Sanchez See More
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 5
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 5
Author Image
AJ Scholz
November 28, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 7, 2023