Alexis Sanchez News: Subs in late against Torino

Sanchez (calf) had just three touches and no other stats in seven minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Torino.

Sanchez was back in the squad after recovering from a calf strain but didn't see much game time in this one. He might also be managed versus Bologna on Monday given the short turnaround, but Udinese are in dire straits offensively without Lorenzo Lucca (calf) and Florian Thauvin (foot). He didn't play much and didn't amass in his previous six appearances, tallyign one off-target shot, two chances created and three crosses (zero accurate).