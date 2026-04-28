Alexis Vega Injury: Joining national team early
Vega won't be an option for Toluca in the Clausura knockout stage as he's set to work with the Mexican national team, who included him in an initial list of Liga MX players.
Vega is aiming to play a significant role for his country after building momentum in the last few Liga MX games, producing one assist in each of his last two starts. The attacker was sidelined due to a knee injury between November and March, after which he made a gradual return to action. All of Pavel Perez, Jorge Diaz and Sebastian Cordova may get opportunities to produce on Diablos' left wing in the key player's absence. With his place in the World Cup secured, Vega will hope to be selected over Julian Quinones on the flank and could deliver some set pieces at the international level.
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