Alexis Vega headshot

Alexis Vega Injury: Knee issue clouds World Cup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Vega (knee) is not considered fully fit by those monitoring him in training and could be dropped from Mexico's final World Cup squad on June 1 if coach Javier Aguirre decides he is not in the right physical condition to compete, according to Marca.

Vega still doesn't look fully sharp in training following knee surgery that wiped out his entire Clausura 2026 campaign, and his condition is raising real red flags for the coaching staff. If he's not back to full speed by early June, there's a legitimate chance Vega won't be cleared for the World Cup, though that decision is still up in the air and will hinge on what he shows leading up to the matchup against Australia in Pasadena. Cesar Huerta is the main fallback option right now, but he'll also need to check the fitness box before manager Aguirre locks in his final call ahead of the June 1 squad drop.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
42 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 25, 2022