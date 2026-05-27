Alexis Vega Injury: Knee issue clouds World Cup spot

Vega (knee) is not considered fully fit by those monitoring him in training and could be dropped from Mexico's final World Cup squad on June 1 if coach Javier Aguirre decides he is not in the right physical condition to compete, according to Marca.

Vega still doesn't look fully sharp in training following knee surgery that wiped out his entire Clausura 2026 campaign, and his condition is raising real red flags for the coaching staff. If he's not back to full speed by early June, there's a legitimate chance Vega won't be cleared for the World Cup, though that decision is still up in the air and will hinge on what he shows leading up to the matchup against Australia in Pasadena. Cesar Huerta is the main fallback option right now, but he'll also need to check the fitness box before manager Aguirre locks in his final call ahead of the June 1 squad drop.