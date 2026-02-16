Alexis Vega headshot

Alexis Vega Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Vega (knee) could aim to be back in action at some point in the next two weeks after manager Antonio Mohamed said "Necaxa might be too soon, but against Chivas, surely, if everything continues to go well, we can have him".

Vega appears to be completing his recovery as originally expected after being inactive over the first six Clausura 2026 matchups. However, he has logged only 40 minutes of play since November, so he might not be at his top level right away. His eventual return should be a massive addition to Toluca's offense, given that he's one of their most talented assets and was averaging one goal or assist per game last season. Both Pavel Perez and Jorge Diaz will see their involvement reduced once Vega is back with the squad.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
