Vega missed two league matches because of the injury he picked up in an Oct. 26 clash with Pachuca. After that, he took advantage of a lengthy rest due to international break and the Play-In week to regain fitness. It remains to be seen how many minutes Vega will get in his return, but he's a key player when fully fit and should regain a major role at some point. The fact that Diablos used a 3-4-2-1 formation only while he was absent suggests they'll revert to a 4-2-3-1 and include him instead of a center-back like Everardo Lopez or Bruno Mendez. Additionally, the winger should take set pieces from Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Helinho.