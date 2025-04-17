Alexis Vega News: Assists only goal in 1-0 win

Vega assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Atlético San Luis.

Vega assisted Jesus Gallardo in the 16th minute to help his team win six in a row. This made it 23 goal involvements in 35 games this season, 12 goals and 11 assists. He has created at least one chance in each of his last 21 matches, and he has had at least one shot in each of his last eight matches.