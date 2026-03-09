Alexis Vega News: Busy in nine-minute outing Sunday

Vega recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus FC Juarez.

Vega was fit enough only for a limited appearance in his return from a significant knee issue, but he delivered immediate playmaking output as he took plenty of set pieces against Bravos. He'll be an option for the next few league and CONCACAF matches before leaving to work with the Mexican national team at some point in the final stretch of the season. If he can eventually get close to his Apertura averages of 2.1 shots (0.6 on goal) and 3.3 chances created per game, Vega should offer high attacking upside in most fixtures. His inclusion will also limit Pavel Perez, Jorge Diaz and Sebastian Cordova to smaller roles while taking set pieces away from Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Helinho.