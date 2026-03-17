Alexis Vega News: Creates six chances in draw
Vega had one shot on goal, created six chances, sent in 10 crosses (four accurate) and suffered three fouls during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.
Vega made his first start since recovering from the serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for months and did a very nice job by putting his teammates in scoring position multiple times from both open play and set pieces. The forward still looked rusty but his stats and encouraging moments can have a lot of people rushing to get him back on fantasy teams.
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