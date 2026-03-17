Alexis Vega headshot

Alexis Vega News: Creates six chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Vega had one shot on goal, created six chances, sent in 10 crosses (four accurate) and suffered three fouls during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Vega made his first start since recovering from the serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for months and did a very nice job by putting his teammates in scoring position multiple times from both open play and set pieces. The forward still looked rusty but his stats and encouraging moments can have a lot of people rushing to get him back on fantasy teams.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 25, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 21, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 21, 2022