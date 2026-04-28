Alexis Vega News: Delivers assist in win
Vega made an assist, had three shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in three inaccurate crosses and drew five fouls during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.
Vega made an early impact by assisting Sebastian Cordova for the opener with just five minutes into the game and then kept delivering, being involved in many dangerous plays and forcing defenders to foul to stop him. That's now back-to-back games with an assist for the forward, who started in six of the last seven games and is getting closer to his best form after missing several months due to physical issues.
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