Alexis Vega News: Finds back of net

Vega scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Queretaro.

Vega scored Toluca's fourth goal with an impressive shot from outside the box. The star forward could've ended with a better stat line, but he had a goal disallowed in the early stages of the first half. Vega has cracked the scoresheet in his last four appearances, tallying two goals and two assists in that span.