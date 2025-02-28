Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Vega News: Finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Vega scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Queretaro.

Vega scored Toluca's fourth goal with an impressive shot from outside the box. The star forward could've ended with a better stat line, but he had a goal disallowed in the early stages of the first half. Vega has cracked the scoresheet in his last four appearances, tallying two goals and two assists in that span.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
